To the editor:

Marie Graham says “drag queens aren’t family friendly,” my response to her is “Who are you to judge?” It is absolutly infuriating how many white, conservative, Christian Americans (I’m assuming, but prove me wrong) feel that they know what’s best for society as a whole. Just STOP with the superiority complex. If Ms. Graham thinks drag shows aren’t appropriate, then she shouldn’t take her kids, or grandkids or nieces and nephews or her friends’ kids to one. I’ve tried to expose my kids to different people to nurture curiosity, celebrate diversity and work to lift up marginalized communities. Drag shows are the perfect event to try and hit all three of those goals. Ms Graham says “leave them kids alone.” Well, she should “leave them Queens alone.”

Matt Hendrickson

Athens

