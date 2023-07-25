Dear Editor,

There is a special election on Aug. 8 with only one item on the ballot — Issue 1. The issue, if passed, will require future citizen-initiated amendments to the Ohio Constitution to get 60% of the vote to pass rather than a simple majority, which has been the standard since 1912. It would also increase the signature requirements for a citizen-initiated amendment to be placed on the ballot, making citizen-led ballot initiatives virtually impossible.


  

