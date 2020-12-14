To the editor,
As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise and consumers continue to shop and connect online, I am concerned the Department of Justice’s decision to sue Google will do far more harm than good.
During COVID-19, many small businesses have been relying on Google’s free technology and products to continue operating and stay afloat.
As a result, it is counterproductive to threaten the very company helping Ohioans and their businesses survive this pandemic. The lawsuit could result in a heavily regulated tech industry and a sector that is weaker, less innovative, and less accessible.
What’s even worse is that suing companies like Google not only hurts American consumers, it could also weaken the entire economy and permit companies from foreign adversaries, such as China, to grow more formidable.
Allowing companies like Huawei and Tencent to get an upper hand will have devastating consequences for America’s economy and national security.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost should do his part to protect Ohio and American interests by avoiding any lawsuit that could cause a vital sector of our economy to collapse or become subject to countries like China.
Kelsey Pollard
Athens, Ohio
