To the editor,
I would like to thank and congratulate the Athens City-County Health Department and all the volunteers who successfully executed giving Athens County school districts’ teachers, support staff, coaches and administrators the COVID vaccine last Friday.
Nearly 1,200 individuals were vaccinated that day.
This process was flawless, without one single hiccup, spirits were high, people were smiling, the feeling of HOPE was everywhere.
It was a beautiful sight to see, people together all optimistic about the future, and being given the chance to get our children back in school.
On behalf of parents, everywhere thank you!
Kim Goldsberry
Parent and Athens City School District Board of Education Member
Athens, Ohio
