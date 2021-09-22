To the editor:
I’m an alumnus of Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism (2010) and a former staff writer and editor of The InterActivist, a news magazine that existed from 2003 to 2017 and was once published under the aegis of nonprofit People Might and the former OU student group InterAct. For most of my time at the paper, Damon Krane was the editor.
What was most helpful about my experience at the InterActivist—and what helped form the foundation for my ongoing career in journalism—was Damon’s ability to draw the staff off-campus to engage with the more permanent residents of Athens. This was crucial, and this was also unusual: By and large, campus organizations did not mingle too intimately with the city of Athens. This might seem like a small thing, but in the broader journalism community—where most jobs are concentrated in New York City—you don’t often find this sort of interaction with the people who are impacted by public policy decisions. Most of the time, news reporting is mailed in from a 30,000-ft. view. This is how you end up with a divided country focused more on ironclad ideology and less on equitable prosperity.
I bring all that up because I know that Damon is running for a council seat in Athens. I no longer vote in Athens, but I know how little attention is paid to local politics (generally speaking) by the population that passes through OU. But students have power, and many of them know it. I know that Damon knows this, because I saw how he organized the staff and helped empower students to contribute to the conversations impacting Athens residents.
What we’re talking about here are, e.g., affordable housing gaps in Athens that mirror the same housing issues facing residents elsewhere—American problems metastasizing under low voter turnout and a disengaged local population. What students see in Athens are versions of the same problems afflicting other cities.
What we’re talking about here are basic infrastructure funding decisions, labor rights, public-private development partnerships, land purchases, police hires—all the business of a city council, the complicated ordinances that affect all residents. To engage with those issues requires a local population that’s tuned in and working together. Knowing what I know about my own time in Athens, I know that Damon Krane can help the city begin to accomplish that.
Eric Sandy
Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
