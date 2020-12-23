Your Letters

Your Letters

To the editor,

Voters should remember this the next time Jay Edwards is on the ballot: he supported the effort to overturn the results of 2020 presidential election. Edwards and a bunch of other Republicans in the Ohio House wanted Ohio to become part of the kooky Texas lawsuit that alleged Joe Biden’s victory was not legitimate.

Thankfully, the Supreme Court ruled against Edwards and all the other conspiracy theorists but he should not be forgiven for his futile attempt to deny Democracy.

Fred and Stephanie Kight

The Plains, Ohio

Load comments