To the editor,
Voters should remember this the next time Jay Edwards is on the ballot: he supported the effort to overturn the results of 2020 presidential election. Edwards and a bunch of other Republicans in the Ohio House wanted Ohio to become part of the kooky Texas lawsuit that alleged Joe Biden’s victory was not legitimate.
Thankfully, the Supreme Court ruled against Edwards and all the other conspiracy theorists but he should not be forgiven for his futile attempt to deny Democracy.
Fred and Stephanie Kight
The Plains, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.