The Ohio primary election is scheduled for May 3. Primary elections are easy to overlook, but they are of critical importance. They give voters the opportunity to choose the candidates who will run in the general election.
The Ohio Debate Commission is hosting debates for two statewide races that have crowded fields of candidates: US Senate and Ohio Governor. For the Republican Party, there are 9 candidates vying to be the Republican candidate for US Senate and 4 candidates vying to be the Republican candidate for Ohio Governor. For the Democratic Party, there are 4 candidates vying to be the Democratic candidate for US Senate and 2 candidates vying to be the Democratic candidate for OH Governor.
To provide voters the opportunity to learn about these candidates, the Ohio Debate Commission has scheduled a series of debates that will be broadcast from Central State University in Xenia, Ohio. These debates are being held on March 28 for the US Senate candidates, and March 29 for the Ohio Governor candidates at the following times:
March 28 at 11:00 a.m. — US Senate Democratic primary debate,
March 28 at 7:00 p.m. — US Senate Republican primary debate;
March 29 at 11:00 a.m. — OH Governor Republican primary debate,
March 29 at 7:00 p.m. — OH Governor Democratic primary debate.
Instructions for viewing the debates can be found at ohiodebatecommission.org; the debates will be recorded for later viewing. You can submit questions for the candidates at the same website, or by mail to Ohio Debate Commission, 850 Euclid Avenue 2nd Floor, Cleveland, OH 44114.
To vote in a primary election in Ohio, you must be registered to vote. Party affiliation is not required in Ohio’s open primary system; voters can request the party ballot they would like to have when they vote.
We at the League of Women Voters are committed to supporting voters. We encourage people to register to vote by April 4 in order to be eligible to vote in the primary election, and to inform yourselves about candidates by watching the OH Debate Commission debates. You can find the League’s online voter guide at www.vote411.org; candidate information will be posted closer to election day.
Mary Costello
LWVAC
