To the Editor:

It is my hope that you will re-elect Tim Kirkendall as mayor of Albany. Tim has done an excellent job as our current mayor.

Having served as a council member, clerk and mayor, I know what’s required of a mayor, and I’ve watched Tim fulfill those requirements as he has continued to serve on council and as mayor. He has served the village with his time, his heart and most of all with concern for each resident of the village.

He has been in the ditches. He has been out in the rain and snow helping village employees, and when he’s not working at his own business, he’s working for you… each of you.

Tim is not a politician. He’s hard working and caring. And most of all, he’s committed to making our village the best and safest it can be.

Tim has the best interest of the village at heart. When I had to step down as mayor, I (and the rest of Village Council) asked Tim to assume the job, and he did. He stepped up, and he has continued to serve each of us well.

I ask that you support Tim, who by the way has never sought fame or fortune, but only to serve the village of Albany and its residents.

Georganne Thomas

Former mayor and longtime resident of Albany

