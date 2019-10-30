To the Editor:
It is my hope that you will re-elect Tim Kirkendall as mayor of Albany. Tim has done an excellent job as our current mayor.
Having served as a council member, clerk and mayor, I know what’s required of a mayor, and I’ve watched Tim fulfill those requirements as he has continued to serve on council and as mayor. He has served the village with his time, his heart and most of all with concern for each resident of the village.
He has been in the ditches. He has been out in the rain and snow helping village employees, and when he’s not working at his own business, he’s working for you… each of you.
Tim is not a politician. He’s hard working and caring. And most of all, he’s committed to making our village the best and safest it can be.
Tim has the best interest of the village at heart. When I had to step down as mayor, I (and the rest of Village Council) asked Tim to assume the job, and he did. He stepped up, and he has continued to serve each of us well.
I ask that you support Tim, who by the way has never sought fame or fortune, but only to serve the village of Albany and its residents.
Georganne Thomas
Former mayor and longtime resident of Albany
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.