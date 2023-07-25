With Issue 1, the Ohio Legislature is asking you to give away your right and power to vote in this state.

Not only will Issue 1 allow a minority of voters (40%) to veto changes the majority of citizens want, it will also allow a single state congressional district out of 88 to do the same. The state legislature did not hold itself to this same standard in drafting the Issue 1 amendment. They require only 59 (two-thirds) of the district representatives to introduce a proposed Constitutional changes.


  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments