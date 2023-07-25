With Issue 1, the Ohio Legislature is asking you to give away your right and power to vote in this state.
Not only will Issue 1 allow a minority of voters (40%) to veto changes the majority of citizens want, it will also allow a single state congressional district out of 88 to do the same. The state legislature did not hold itself to this same standard in drafting the Issue 1 amendment. They require only 59 (two-thirds) of the district representatives to introduce a proposed Constitutional changes.
Worse, the state Llegislature recognizes that Issue 1 disenfranchises voters and is using an off-season, summer election, which five months ago they voted to eliminate; acknowledging that summer elections were not representative of the people’s will because of traditional low turnout.
To encourage passage, they are employing scare tactics. Telling voters that Issue 1 is needed to help the state legislature protect against outside money that represents big business, big farm interests, and social issues. But where does outside money really go to influence our state government? Moneyed interests know that it is far more effective to lobby the state Legislature than to try and convince voters statewide through the current amendment process. Case in point is this Aug. 8 election. Outside money, less than $2 million, convinced the state Legislature to hold a $20 million summer election that only months previously they had voted against because of cost and lack of voter participation. When lobbying for special privileges for utilities and big business, limiting minimum wage protections, land, water and tax advantages for industrial farms, or restrictions on birth control and contraception, why spend big bucks statewide when lobbying the Legislature is far more effective?
No! Issue 1 dilutes the power of your vote and concentrates power in the state legislature. As Mark Twain noted: “We have the best government money can buy”. I urge you to keep your power. Keep your vote. And vote NO on Issue 1.
Live to vote another day on those things you really care about.
