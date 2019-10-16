To the Editor:
I am asking the community to join me in raising the issue of traffic safety at the intersection of U.S. Rt. 33 and Johnson Road near The Plains. As a member of the Athens City School Board, I am compelled to advocate for the safety of our families and their children, and hope that others will as well.
While I sincerely appreciate the thoughtful work that has been done to improve safety at that intersection, it has proved to not be enough. Even with those improvements, there have been two horrific accidents in the last seven months involving our young adults – both who I know personally. Both of these accidents have resulted in the total destruction of their vehicles, and today’s accident (Oct. 10) resulted in a student being airlifted to Columbus. I fear it is only a matter of time until a life is lost.
It is imperative that we act. It is our responsibility to do so.
I am sensitive to the issues that surround changing traffic yet something must be done. Suggestions have ranged from adding a stop light at that intersection, which may run only during peak school transportation hours, to a complete closure of the left-turn lane to Johnson Road from Rt. 33. I recognize there are restrictions at this location but it is incumbent on those with the power to make change for the safety of that which we hold most dear, our children.
Sean Parsons, Vice President
Athens City School Board
Athens
Editor’s note: An original version of this letter was emailed to a variety of local and state officials and the local news media on Thursday morning, a few hours after the aforementioned accident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.