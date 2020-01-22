To the Editor:

Kudos to Terry Smith on his Thursday, Jan. 16 “Wearing Thin” op-ed! Well-written take on the new Athens County trend of  wallowing in pity over the supposed huge rate of poverty (numbers are skewed by 20,000-plus OU students) here. Nobody is saying that poverty doesn’t exist here, but let me quote from Don Henley’s classic song “Get over it”:

“You’re makin’ the most of your losin’ streak

Some call it sick, but I call it weak

You drag it around like a ball and chain

You wallow in the guilt; you wallow in the pain

You wave it like a flag, you wear it like a crown

Got your mind in the gutter, bringin’ everybody down

Complain about the present and blame it on the past

I’d like to find your inner child and kick its little ass

Get over it”

Neal Lee

Albany

