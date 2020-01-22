To the Editor:
Kudos to Terry Smith on his Thursday, Jan. 16 “Wearing Thin” op-ed! Well-written take on the new Athens County trend of wallowing in pity over the supposed huge rate of poverty (numbers are skewed by 20,000-plus OU students) here. Nobody is saying that poverty doesn’t exist here, but let me quote from Don Henley’s classic song “Get over it”:
“You’re makin’ the most of your losin’ streak
Some call it sick, but I call it weak
You drag it around like a ball and chain
You wallow in the guilt; you wallow in the pain
You wave it like a flag, you wear it like a crown
Got your mind in the gutter, bringin’ everybody down
Complain about the present and blame it on the past
I’d like to find your inner child and kick its little ass
Get over it”
Neal Lee
Albany
I would love to see a series of articles from someone visiting the counties that surround Athens and report on what life is like there as opposed to Athens County. And no, I don't mean this as a dig or suggestion to A-News, this would be a project for some ambitious photo-j grad students. What they would find is actual grinding poverty. People having a hard time staying alive. People living in conditions we couldn't imagine. But I don't expect the people who make their very comfortable livings by supposedly helping the poor to ever be honest about it or to stop playing games with the numbers. That would mean working in counties that don't have Starbucks with free wireless. In the meantime, those of you who are truly concerned about poverty in Southeast Ohio check it out for yourselves. Drive around in Perry county and Lawrence for starters. Then see how ashamed you feel for having bought into the whole "Athens County is Poor" scam. Or better yet, feel outraged and start asking questions.
The words often attributed to Mother Theresa, but written by Kent Keith, may help you understand why many people volunteer to serve the less fortunate in our community, or contribute financially to help them:
People are illogical, unreasonable, and self-centered. Love them anyway.
If you do good, people will accuse you of selfish ulterior motives. Do good anyway.
If you are successful, you win false friends and true enemies. Succeed anyway.
The good you do today will be forgotten tomorrow. Do good anyway.
Honesty and frankness make you vulnerable. Be honest and frank anyway.
The biggest men with the biggest ideas can be shot down by the smallest men with the smallest minds. Think big anyway.
People favor underdogs, but follow only top dogs. Fight for a few underdogs anyway.
What you spend years building may be destroyed overnight. Build anyway.
People really need help but may attack you if you do help them. Help people anyway.
Give the world the best you have and you’ll get kicked in the teeth. Give the world the best you have anyway.
Unfortunately too many in Athens county have become adept at getting people to give them the money, claiming it will help the poor, when in fact it only helps the people that the money is being handed to. You can't help the poor if you're being fleeced by con artists.
