To the Editor:
I will vote for Peter Kotses for Athens County Treasure on March 17, 2020.
I disagree with John Glazer’s recent statement in his endorsement for the current county treasurer (The NEWS, March 5). Glazer wrote, “I was surprised to see a primary challenge for this position.”
Peter Kotses has the guts to offer Athens County voters a choice in this “election.” This race is not an appointment for which the incumbent is entitled. Voters deserve a choice of candidates.
It’s a sad state of politics in Athens County that most races are uncontested. Why have an election if only one candidate is available? Voters deserve a variety of candidates offering different viewpoints and ideas pertaining to the jobs they are elected to do. The old saying “If it ain’t broke, why fix it?” just isn’t respectful to the citizens of this county. It’s not democracy if there’s only one candidate in an election.
Peter Kotses is qualified to be Athens County treasurer. Born, raised and educated in Athens County, Peter is a husband, father and business owner. He received the Ohio University College of Arts and Science “Notable Alumni” award in 2019. Kotses’ volunteer work in the county has brought millions of new state and federal dollars to be invested in the county, and his seat on the Athens County Foundation’s Vibrant Communities Task Force keeps him up to speed on initiatives in the region. He is currently representing the city of Athens as an at-large member of the Athens City Council, serving his third term.
Kotses has some great ideas that apply the power of the Land Bank for a better impact. He wants to step up efforts to encourage timely payments for property taxes so citizens have more notice and pay less in penalties and interest.
Please vote for Peter Kotses for Athens County Treasurer.
Thomas Bennett
Millfield
