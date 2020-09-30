To the editor,
I will vote in my first presidential election this year. I became a naturalized U.S. citizen after the 2016 election. There were 50 new citizens from 29 countries at my swearing-in ceremony at the Federal Courthouse in Columbus. The judge asked each of us to introduce ourselves and while I don’t remember the names or the countries, I do remember that each and every one expressed heartfelt gratitude at becoming a U.S. citizen. The judge told us that as citizens we had rights as well as responsibilities and one of the most important of those responsibilities is to vote.
However, when I was preparing for my citizenship test, a friend told me she wasn’t sure she wanted me to become a citizen since she didn’t think I would vote the right way. But the judge that day didn’t mention the right way or wrong way to vote, just that it is our civic duty to vote. I’m guessing each of those 49 other new citizens will surely do so in November.
So whether this is your first election or not, please vote. Voter registration ends Oct. 5 and early voting begins Oct. 6.
Sincerely,
Terry Murphy
Athens, Ohio
