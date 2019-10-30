To the Editor:
By supporting (Athens County) Issue 21, voters will help renew the existing tax levy that currently provides free meals to food insecure, low-income Athens County senior citizens. Hot, nutritious meals are served through Meals on Wheels and in a social atmosphere at senior dining sites five days a week in the Athens Community Center and the 3 Star Club for Senior Citizens in Glouster.
Half of the funding that supports Meals on Wheels in Athens County comes directly from this levy. We cannot state how critical this levy is for us to maintain the current services we provide in Athens County.
Meals on Wheels employees are not just delivery drivers. They ensure access to food and help keep an eye on the wellness of their clients. To HAPCAP’s Meals on Wheels drivers, their clients are more than a stop on a route. Recently, we have had drivers do everything from help a client with terrible arthritis open their milk containers to call an ambulance for a client who was suffering a medical emergency.
Eleven years ago, my mother was a recipient of Meals on Wheels after being on a waiting list for six months. At 93 years old, she was housebound and really looked forward to chatting with her driver and the variety of food choices delivered.
Issue 21 is a small levy with a BIG impact. This is NOT a new tax. This is NOT a tax increase.
Please vote Yes for Issue 21!
Kathy Hecht
Second Street
Athens
