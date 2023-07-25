To the Editor:

The Ohio Catholic Bishops are remaining neutral on State Issue 1 since it is a procedural question (The Steubenville Register, July 7). So, what is the procedure that would be changed? It is quite simple really. The proposed amendment, crafted by the Ohio Legislature, is designed to eliminate a check on the power of the Ohio Legislature. Let me say that again. Issue 1, crafted by the Ohio Legislature is designed to eliminate a check on the power of the Ohio Legislature. As such, it is not surprising that former Ohio governors, both Republicans and Democrats, and former Ohio attorneys general, both Republicans and Democrats, oppose this change. It is never a good idea to eliminate a check on the power of a branch of our government.


  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments