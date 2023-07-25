The Ohio Catholic Bishops are remaining neutral on State Issue 1 since it is a procedural question (The Steubenville Register, July 7). So, what is the procedure that would be changed? It is quite simple really. The proposed amendment, crafted by the Ohio Legislature, is designed to eliminate a check on the power of the Ohio Legislature. Let me say that again. Issue 1, crafted by the Ohio Legislature is designed to eliminate a check on the power of the Ohio Legislature. As such, it is not surprising that former Ohio governors, both Republicans and Democrats, and former Ohio attorneys general, both Republicans and Democrats, oppose this change. It is never a good idea to eliminate a check on the power of a branch of our government.
The Ohio Legislature spliced together legislative districts through gerrymandering to create a super-majority. The Ohio Supreme Court tried to act as a check on the Legislature by declaring district maps unconstitutional, but legislative leaders responded by ignoring the court and got their way; so much for the court being an effective check on legislative power. Having a super-majority also means that the Legislature can ignore the governor; the threat of a veto is meaningless, and the governor becomes a weak pawn of the Legislature. So, what check on the power of the Legislature remains?
The remaining check on legislative power is the citizen-initiated ballot initiative. If the citizens don’t like something the Legislature does or if the Legislature refuses to do something the citizens want, citizens can follow current procedures to get the issue put on the ballot. Issue 1 would kill citizen-initiated ballot proposals because of its onerous new rules and exceptionally high threshold. But that’s the objective, isn’t it? Eliminate this check on the power of the Legislature (but let the Legislature still put issues on the ballot without being subject to the new rules and new threshold).
Please don’t make Issue 1 more complicated than it is. It is, as the Ohio Catholic bishops noted, a procedural question. It is a procedural question designed by the Legislature to eliminate a check on the power of the Legislature. Please vote NO on State Issue 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.