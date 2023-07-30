To the Editor:
You can steal our signs and blanket the earth with your own, but you cannot bury the truth that Issue 1 is a winner for Ohio citizens.
The Ohio Constitution is the foundational document establishing our form of government and protecting our freedoms. It should not be altered for transient or specious reasons. Nor should it be subject to manipulation by dark moneyed interests inside or outside the State. Changing our Constitution with only 50% plus one voter approval leaves Ohio citizens vulnerable to those very interests.
Issue 1 raises the required support for Constitutional amendments to 60% of the electorate, with signatures from all 88 counties. It ensures that a solid and substantial majority of Ohio citizens agree with amending our foundational document. This safeguard is measured and reasonable, even less than the requirements for amending the US Constitution. Issue 1 empowers people across Ohio and defends against dark interests from amassing simple majorities in Ohio's urban areas through trickery or fraud.
The important of Issue 1 cannot be overstated. It stands in the breach against the left's continuing assault on the sanctity of life, the traditional family and the authority of parents in the lives of their children.
Opponents of Issue 1 intend to force a Constitutional amendment in November providing for abortion on demand through the ninth month, to any individual of any age, including children, without the parents' knowledge or consent. The current 50% voting threshold leaves us vulnerable to this malignant scheme.
The 60% requirement protects Ohio citizens from the agenda of demagogues. It is Issue 1 that preserves the voice of the people in their own government. Issue 1 protects the vote of Ohio citizens and the integrity of our families.
Reject the propaganda. Step up to the truth. Vote YES on Issue 1 on or before August 8.
Carol Costanzo,
Athens
Editor's Note: Ohio Right to Make Reproductive Decisions Including Abortion Initiative would add Section 22 to Article 1 of the Ohio Constitution. It allows the state to restrict abortion after fetal viability, "the point in a pregnancy when, in the professional judgement of the pregnant patient's treating physician, the fetus has a significant likelihood of survival outside the uterus with reasonable measures." For information the initiative, visit ballotpedia.org/Ohio_Right_to_Make_Reproductive_Decisions_Including_Abortion_Initiative_(2023)
