Your Letters

Your Letters

To the editor,

With all this talk about getting the kids back in school, which I think is crazy, can anyone answer one question.

What if a child gets COVID-19, and God forbid, dies.

Is it worth it? I don’t think so.

We have seen what happens when we rush to open stuff up people die.

Sincerely,

Leon Bartlett

Lavelle Road

Athens, Ohio

Load comments