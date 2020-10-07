To the editor,
The League of Women Voters of Athens County owes a very big, and very public, thanks to many people and organizations for helping local people become informed voters!
First, we want to thank Ryan Schwartzoff and the City of Athens Government Channel for their work on our virtual Candidate Forums. Ryan took the time to work with us on a safe, virtual format that was easily accessible for voters and candidates. Beyond the time spent running the actual events, Ryan explained options patiently, set up the systems and posted the final product. Without his help we could not have made the forums accessible to so many people.
Thank you to all the candidates who participated in a forum: Charlie Adkins, Bill Hayes, Ken Ryan and Zach Saunders. Answering public questions allows voters to learn about the candidates and their priorities.
Thank you to the many media organizations that covered and promoted our events. Their help in distributing information to voters was essential. We want to specifically thank the Athens Messenger and The Athens NEWS for printing our Voter Guide. Those newspapers, as well as WSEO 107.7/WAIS 770, and OU Center for Campus & Community Engagement helped spread word of our events and resources.
We also thank the many local businesses and organizations that partnered with us to distribute voting information and forms including: Avalanche Pizza, Donatos Pizza, D.P. Dough, Little Caesars Pizza, Little Italy Pizza, Pizza Stop Albany, Court Street Coffee, Brenen’s Coffee Cafe, Kindred Market, Nelsonville Food Cupboard, HAPCAP Meals on Wheels, Athens County Job & Family Services, UCM Thursday Suppers, Cats’ Cupboard, Ohio University, Hocking College, Athens County Title Office, Little Fish Brewing, MS Accounting, Athens County Public Libraries and Scout Troop 53.
And finally a shout-out to all the local businesses, organizations and individuals who did their own work to inform voters. This year is different, and it’s great to see our community working together to make sure everyone has the information they need.
This season’s work is not finished, but we wanted to thank those who have helped so far. Our Voter Guide is available at www.Vote411.org.
Sincerely,
Adriane Mohlenkamp and Helen King
Co-Presidents, League of Women Voters of Athens County
