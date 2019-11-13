To the Editor:

More and more, places (including Ohio University) have stopped supporting POTS (Plain Old Telephone Service), opting for the cheaper VOIP (Voice over Internet Protocol). So, now when the network goes down (and it does), they are depending on personally owned cellphones for 911 service.

Anyone who has been through a real catastrophe knows the first thing that goes down is the cellphone network. So, in a real emergency, we will be driving injured people to the hospital because we can’t call 911..! We will be driving to the fire station to report a fire because we can’t call them. How is this progress?

As individuals are disconnecting their landlines, cellphones and Internet service have become the conduit for emergency calls, and therefore are utilities, which should be regulated by the PUCO (Public Utilities Commission of Ohio).

I don’t see any politicians advocating this. Please explain for me how natural gas is a utility but propane gas is not? POTS phones are a utility, but cellphones are not? In light of the above observations, it seems improper at least, and life threatening more likely.

I suppose we will have to wait for people to die before anything will be done.

From that sandy ridge in Meigs County…

Paul Schmittauer

Outside of Albany

