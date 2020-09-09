Your Letters

To the editor,

Many of us in the community were disappointed by the temporary closing of ARTS/West at a time when few venues can safely support community activities.

We want to add our voices to champion the reopening of ARTS/West as soon as possible as the arts are necessary to the vitality of our community.

Now that the governor has outlined safe opening requirements for performance venues, we are hopeful that the city will find the funds to reopen this important facility.

Respectfully,

The Board of the Athens Art Guild

Beth Weingroff, President

