To the editor,
Many of us in the community were disappointed by the temporary closing of ARTS/West at a time when few venues can safely support community activities.
We want to add our voices to champion the reopening of ARTS/West as soon as possible as the arts are necessary to the vitality of our community.
Now that the governor has outlined safe opening requirements for performance venues, we are hopeful that the city will find the funds to reopen this important facility.
Respectfully,
The Board of the Athens Art Guild
Beth Weingroff, President
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.