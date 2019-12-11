To the Editor:
An example of the good use of a referendum occurred in 2011 when it was used to overturn Ohio Senate Bill 5, which would have prevented collective bargaining by the five organizations of state public employees. One-party rule in Ohio now makes passing a referendum nearly impossible.
The Ohio General Assembly passed a draconian law, House Bill 6, earlier this year that saved from bankruptcy an Indiana corporation that owns the two dangerous, inefficient nuclear electricity generating plants on Lake Erie. It also granted economic advantage to coal-fueled generating plants that supply electricity to Ohio. One of these plants is in Indiana.
Wind and solar energy generation is now cost competitive. They can create many good-paying jobs, many more than the 700 jobs at each of the two nuclear plants. While the law gives some support to six solar plants, Ohio and local laws against wind generation of energy have become harsher. HB 6 contributes to global warming.
HB 6 does not start the collection of the subsidy until 2021. That protects the legislators who voted for HB 6 from votes against their reelection in the November 2020 election. For seven years, an 85-cent subsidy will be collected from each electricity meter in Ohio; $85 cents multiplied by seven years by 12 months equals $71.40 from each meter. That will harm poor citizens and small businesses that have meters for many customers.
Several nonprofit organizations opposed the HB 6 law. Some 221,002 signatures were collected of the 265,774 required on the petition to put the referendum on the ballot in November 2020. However, problems arose:
• The Ohio attorney general, governor and secretary of state used up 38 days before petitions were made available to collect signatures. That left only 52 days.
• When signatures were being collected, blockers were employed by proponents of HB 6 to follow, encircle, harass and in a few cases physically hit petition gatherers.
• The pro side got petitioners’ contact information from the state registration forms and lured them away with more money.
When an attempt was made in the courts to allow collection of signatures for the full 90 days as the law specifies, the Ohio Supreme Court issued a very damaging ruling. The chief justice and three other conservative justices ruled that the subsidy in HB 6 is a tax. Taxes cannot be repealed by a referendum. No hearings were held. The other three justices, including Pat DeWine, son of the governor, recused themselves.
Because of one-party rule in Ohio, it is now impossible to pass some good legislation, or to repeal bad laws by referendum. The solution is to elect progressive candidates to public office in Ohio in 2020 and beyond.
Albert A. Gabel, professor emeritus
Ohio State University
Columbus
