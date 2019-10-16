To the Editor:
I’m just curious, for my Democrat friends who want to abolish the Electoral College (thus our republic) because “every vote matters”:
How do you feel about the Democratic Party admitting that they rigged the primary in favor of Hillary, and that their lawyers argued in federal court that the party has no obligation to pay any attention at all to Democratic voters in the primary? DNC lawyers’ defense was that the Democratic Party is a private organization, and they can award the nomination to anyone they want to, regardless of how many votes the person got or whether they cheated (Washington Post 8/27/16)…
What say you?
Neal Lee
Albany
