To the Editor:
For those misguided Democrats intent on using “reparations“ to purchase votes from a certain segment of our population: We are ALL, every American, highly likely descended from slaves, given that every society on the planet had slavery at one time or another. Some countries still openly practice slavery today.
Whether you are a descendent of American Indians, Chinese, Japanese, Arabs, Goths, Visigoths, Romans, Mongols, Huns, Vikings, Irish, Normans, Saxons, Turkish, African, Inca, Aztec, you name it, they practiced slavery at various times.
Anyone who “cherry picks” out this ONE instance of slavery, and says that hundreds of years later one specific group must play “reparations“ to another specific group, should pick up a book (preferably other than “Das Kapital” or “The Communist Manifesto”) and quit making yourself look like an absolute fool for promoting racial strife for political gain.
Neal Lee
Albany
You forgot the people from south of the border who pick our food.
