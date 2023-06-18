I'm disappointed by the Dope-A-Scope article recently published in The Athens News. The article glorified illegal drug use by paying homage to a local Dope Wizard from the 1970's. The author explained, in detail, the limited legal consequences of some types of drug possession and closed by invoking a character from the South Park television show.
This is not community-friendly reporting because it encourages the use of illegal drugs. Many things have changed since the era of Cheech and Chong.
This century has seen challenges such as the rise of heroin, fentanyl, and other opioids. These substances are often deadly, and they are known to be mixed with marijuana and sold to unsuspecting students.
Drug use is not all fun and games. People in our local community have died and others remain at risk. I'd like to see The Athens News redirect their content toward more substantive news.
