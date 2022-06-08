To the editor:
The men who represent the Athens area in the General Assembly are not supporting our best interests. What Frank Hoagland and Jay Edwards have done is wrong.
Senator Hoagland pushed through legislation promoting guns in school classrooms. The answer to gun violence is not to encourage teachers to arm themselves.
Representative Edwards co-sponsored a bill to amend the state constitution to prohibit non-U.S. citizens from voting in Ohio, something that is already illegal. He did this for a purely political reason – to rile-up Republicans ahead of the election.
Time and again Hoagland and Edwards have backed issues that are bad for Ohio and they should be replaced with people with good values and who act responsibly.
Fred and Stephanie Kight
The Plains
