To the editor:
Thank you for taking the time to read this letter. I’m writing about Highland Park playground. It is not fun to play on. It is not fun to walk on. There’s like some kind of weird rubber that is all over the ground. There’s not even a swing set. I’m very disappointed. I was hoping to maybe play some the monkey bars. Instead there’s some kind of twisted up cargo net and a whole bunch of steel that just looks Terrible like it was conceptualize on the computer and nobody actually thought about playing on it.
I miss the old brick sculpture that John Spofforth had made. Instead we get some weird Industrialized commercial junk that just looks out of place and not fun to play on. It is more dangerous for kids and it’s practically unusable. It’s like Playschool store-bought junk that’s not gonna age well I don’t know why Athens city spends money on junky playground equipment like that instead of having John Spofforth redo his brick sculpture and just make that playground a better safer place. Tear out the rubber mat. Not everybody is a handicap person that needs to be given a rubber fatigue mat to play on. That playground is no fun. Thank you. Help Make Athens a cultural fun place to play. It’s better for your immune system.
Luke Hawk
Athens, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.