To the Editor:

I did not speak at the recent mine meeting at the Burr Oak State Park Lodge. My comments would have been hideously inappropriate for that event. 

Of course, the mine will degrade the quality of a stream that millions of dollars have been spent cleaning up from previous operations. Of course, the mining company has numerous options for avoiding any consequences if they harm the stream more than is permitted.

What I would like to point out is that we are in the final period where there will be any possibility of mitigating the impact of climatic disaster that is now unfolding. Today’s children will be asking, “What did you do during the final, critical period to try to stop runaway climatic change?” 

If your answer is “I worked for an industry-captured government agency to help overcome public opposition to the opening of a new coal mine,” your children will pee on your grave. 

Billions of dollars have been spent to confuse the public about the imminent threat of human-caused climatic change. Please investigate the deniers to see who is paying them. Exxon and Shell knew 30 years ago about the upcoming catastrophe, but put their profits above your health and wellbeing.

At the mine meeting, we were only allowed to discuss a very narrow range of topics that dealt with the stream quality. It was the bigger picture that was burning in my heart. 

Drake Chamberlin

Amesville

Load comments