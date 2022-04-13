To the editor:
HB 616 is a disaster for everyone in Ohio. With this bill, the legislature is stating that we are anti-LGBTQ, racist, and more. As a proud transgender and queer man who recently moved to this great state, I should NOT have to fear personal violence running errands, discrimination in employment or healthcare, and especially ILLEGAL discrimination from state legislators who are out of touch and out of date when it comes to science.
According to a study done just this year by the Human Rights Campaign, nearly three-quarters of Americans support transgender people and our right to be a part of public life — that includes education, healthcare, and politics. Opposing these things is only serving to show how behind the times folks are — and losing folks supporters.
I’m urging Gov. DeWine, Sen. Hackett and Rep. Lampton to stand against HB 616 and show that they’re dedicated to being on the right side of history.
Kirsten Schultz
Athens
