To the editor,
I’m writing to help bring awareness to two bills currently being considered in the Ohio House (HB 322 and HB 327) that are designed to limit discussion of racism and sexism in schools. As a parent, teacher educator, and a citizen I am strongly opposed to both bills. By seeking to stifle open debate about the values and founding of our country and ongoing current events these bills undermine the very “authentic founding principles” they claim to support. They also represent clear overreach by the state government into local educational control.
Both bills use overly-broad and ambiguous language designed to intimidate teachers and districts into shying away from discussing issues of racism and sexism and how they have influenced the development of our country. Our public schools have a responsibility to provide an honest examination of the history of these issues and their continued role in American society. Moreover, schools can and should serve as sites that prepare our students to participate in our democracy. We need to prepare our students to engage in informed and respectful discussions about difficult topics.
Finally, these bills seek to undermine local control and represent an attack on teachers’ expertise to navigate these topics effectively. Our local educators are best positioned to ensure that our schools teach about these topics in ways that are sensitive, thoughtful, and responsive to our students.
You can read the proposed language here: HB 322 and HB 327. I encourage you to reach out to state legislators, especially those on the House State and Local Government Committee regarding these bills.
Mathew Felton-Koestler
Athens, Ohio
