To the editor:
As the Executive Director of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP), I have been so impressed to watch our community join together during the past 16 months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have so much to be proud of, but our work is not done.
The vaccine rate in this region of Ohio is low: 38.69%, 43.12%, and 34.02% for Hocking, Athens, and Perry Counties, respectively. These are all well below the statewide rate of 49.63% of all Ohioans, regardless of age; and 70% of American adults who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. We have to do better.
I understand there are questions and concerns about the vaccine. The science tells us that the vaccine is safe and effective: The side effects are minimal and the vaccines are nearly 100% effective at decreasing the chance of hospitalization and death. Vaccines and COVID-19 testing are widely available at no cost; visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ for more information on how to protect yourself, your family, and your community.
Please also know that we’re here to help. If you need a ride to your vaccine appointment, please reach out to us! In many cases, we can provide transportation from your home directly to the vaccine site. And if you’re struggling with the financial fallout so many have experienced as a result of the pandemic, we provide a range of services and support to help you get back on track. Call us at (740) 767-4500.
In Southeastern Ohio, we know what it means to put in the work and take care of one another. You can protect others—and help keep our workforce and local economy strong—by getting a vaccine. The sooner we have more residents vaccinated, the sooner we can get back to the life we remember.
Kelly Hatas
Executive Director
Hocking Athens Perry Community Action
