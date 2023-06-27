To the Editor:
Over and over again I hear the same unfounded arguments: “Biden is just too old,” “No one that old should be President,” “I heard he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.”
In fact, Donald Trump is only four years younger than Joe Biden. And in fact, America’s history is loaded with examples of seniors who accomplished great things, even after age 80:
A far more important factor for judging candidates for the highest office of president than age, I believe, should be character. While Joe Biden has proven that his mission in the political arena is to accomplish things that will protect America’s precious democracy and to do good for the health and welfare of its citizenry — all of them, the poor as well as the rich, and the people of all genders, creeds, nationalities and religions. Donald Trump, on the other hand, has clearly demonstrated that everything he does is out of his own self-interest, and that he is bent on destroying our democracy and our institutions of governance. Since he launched his campaign for President in 2015, he has been credibly accused of committing at least 56 felony offenses and is presently the subject of three major Federal investigations.
We are all entitled to our own opinions, and I respect that right. I also believe that we all have the right, and indeed the duty, to lend our voices to the cause of preserving our Constitution and the institutions that enable it to persevere.
Luman Slade
The Plains
