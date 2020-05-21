To the Editor,
Even Athens, Ohio isn’t safe from infection.
Though we are 7,487 miles away from where the virus was first detected, we have witnessed our own community infiltrated. If the coronavirus outbreak has taught us anything, it’s that global health security is only as strong as its weakest link. That’s why we need a global strategy to defeat this global pandemic.
There is no silver bullet to stopping preventable diseases like the coronavirus from spreading, but we know that investments in stronger health systems - from well-equipped hospitals to new vaccines, treatments and practices - are all vital tools. For every single dollar invested in global health, there is an estimated 10-to 20-fold return in economic benefits.
Defeating the coronavirus and stopping the next pandemic requires our elected leaders, like Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman to look beyond borders and focus not just on crisis response, but also crisis prevention.
Now is the time for the United States and our international partners to come together as one world and make bold new commitments to strengthen global health security and stop preventable diseases from spreading. It is in our power to build stronger global health systems and prevent future pandemics like the coronavirus, but only if we continue to invest in new and proven global health programs while ensuring they increasingly target the world’s most vulnerable.
Tara Jordan
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.