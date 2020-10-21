Your Letters

Your Letters

To the editor,

I want to recognize and honor a local hero, a faculty member at Ohio University Voinovich Business School, John Glazer. I am co-owner of Morning Dew Hop Farm and have benefited tremendously from John’s guidance, advice and friendship.

He recently retired from his position and I feel this man deserves acknowledged. He has helped us with actual hands on entrepreneurial coaching more than anyone, and we are forever grateful. I can’t begin to list his accomplishments. He was the President and CEO of Little Professors Bookstores, responsible for Tech Growth Ohio, Ohio Third Frontier, School of Leadership and Public Affairs, and start-ups in South Africa.

He is very generous with his time and advice, and donating. He likes seeing community building and linking the gaps in resources and support. John helps us do problem-solving and think of things we never considered. And he is not just supportive of profit driven businesses, but also being socially conscious at the core and doing meaningful work and its impact on the world. John is a great resource and great friend.

Steve Geisler

Morning Dew Hop Farm

Meigs County, Ohio

Load comments