To the Editor:

Fred Cremeans, who is featured in the ACBDD Special Section in the March 5 Athens NEWS, is one of my oldest friends in Athens. I’ve known him since about 1972. His folks were as second parents to me growing up. He is someone who has faced serious adversity and triumphed his entire life, ALWAYS displaying a positive “can-do” attitude. One can find no better role model than Freddie Cremeans. Some of today’s modern youth who feel as if THEY are so disadvantaged would do well to study Freddy’s example.

Neal Lee

Albany

