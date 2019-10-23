To the Editor:

It’s time for a progressive change in Athens. I lived in the city during the 1999-00 academic year and, later, in nearby McArthur till ‘07. I count myself lucky to have found a decent place to live on West Washington Street in 1999-00 after touring several dank, ramshackle rental spaces. However, even my eventual place on West Washington required that I re-park my car every 24 hours, even though I paid rent to live right across the street from my usual parking spot.

As a busy graduate student, I had to build my daily class and teaching schedule around the city’s parking code, a considerable and expensive inconvenience. Several of my fellow graduates and local friends paid many tickets, wasted time in a parking maze, and lived in run-down rooms. We loved the city, but we also wanted it to become more livable.

Twenty years later, the city faces many of the same problems. However, Athens now has a chance to change for the better. The city has a candidate running for mayor, Damon Krane, who cares very much about issues that affect most people living in A-town. I’ve known Krane since 1999. He remains as committed as ever to carefully examining vital local issues, identifying fixable problems, and working creatively with people to make positive changes. He’s a super hard worker, a terrifically smart strategist, and a passionate advocate for common people’s rights.

As mayor, he would be accessible to everyone, principled and resourceful in his collaborations, and indefatigable in his work on behalf of under-represented students and low- and middle-income Athens residents. His advocacy for change in rental living conditions has already prompted City Council members to take some ameliorative action vis-a-vis enforcement of housing codes. I imagine Krane could do much more to help Athenians while serving directly as their elected representative.

As an Ohio University graduate who feels a strong bond to Athens, I’m glad to see the city’s long-unsolved problems brought to light by the Krane campaign. I hope the people of Athens will put Mr. Krane to work full-time in solving those problems as the city’s next mayor.

Mark Spring

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

