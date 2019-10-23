To the Editor:
It’s time for a progressive change in Athens. I lived in the city during the 1999-00 academic year and, later, in nearby McArthur till ‘07. I count myself lucky to have found a decent place to live on West Washington Street in 1999-00 after touring several dank, ramshackle rental spaces. However, even my eventual place on West Washington required that I re-park my car every 24 hours, even though I paid rent to live right across the street from my usual parking spot.
As a busy graduate student, I had to build my daily class and teaching schedule around the city’s parking code, a considerable and expensive inconvenience. Several of my fellow graduates and local friends paid many tickets, wasted time in a parking maze, and lived in run-down rooms. We loved the city, but we also wanted it to become more livable.
Twenty years later, the city faces many of the same problems. However, Athens now has a chance to change for the better. The city has a candidate running for mayor, Damon Krane, who cares very much about issues that affect most people living in A-town. I’ve known Krane since 1999. He remains as committed as ever to carefully examining vital local issues, identifying fixable problems, and working creatively with people to make positive changes. He’s a super hard worker, a terrifically smart strategist, and a passionate advocate for common people’s rights.
As mayor, he would be accessible to everyone, principled and resourceful in his collaborations, and indefatigable in his work on behalf of under-represented students and low- and middle-income Athens residents. His advocacy for change in rental living conditions has already prompted City Council members to take some ameliorative action vis-a-vis enforcement of housing codes. I imagine Krane could do much more to help Athenians while serving directly as their elected representative.
As an Ohio University graduate who feels a strong bond to Athens, I’m glad to see the city’s long-unsolved problems brought to light by the Krane campaign. I hope the people of Athens will put Mr. Krane to work full-time in solving those problems as the city’s next mayor.
Mark Spring
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.