To the Editor:
On this day in 1928, Nov. 10, the first installment of this classic work of fiction was published in a German newspaper. Arguably the best war novel ever written, it would later be published as a book and sold millions of copies around the world.
It seems almost paradoxical that the anniversary came just one day before Veterans Day since the book is a gritty pull-no-punches look at the horrors of war. The first of two movie versions came out in the early ‘30s, and is generally considered one of the finest anti-war movies ever made, exposing the haunting despair of a group of schoolmates sent off to battle. A second movie version came out in the late ’70s.
Erich Maria Remarque’s first novel tapped into the global sorrow of a war that led to more than 37 million casualties. The book and movies were essentially non-political and focused on the misery of soldiers and battlefield life and death.
Needless to say, banishing the book and movie was one of the first things Hitler did in his rise to power. Copies of the book were among the first to be thrown into piles of burning books.
Recently, I read an article in The New York Times about how many veterans are uncomfortable with hearing so many people reciting the almost trivial line “thank you for your service.” My own response is, “I did not serve my country. I served an ill-advised political agenda.” Sometimes, depending on whom I am talking to, I substitute other words for “ill-advised.”
Edward Safranek
New Marshfield
