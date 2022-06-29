To the editor:
It’s been over two years since the start of the pandemic, and while some parts of life seem to have returned to normal, hunger in our community remains high. Costs have risen dramatically on essentials like food, rent, utilities, childcare, and fuel. But less federal assistance is available. That’s driving more families to us for help – many for the first time ever. Since January, we’ve seen a 40 percent increase in demand for emergency food. Every day, we hear directly from community members who would not eat if they didn’t receive food from the Foodbank network.
Unfortunately, our ability to respond to this growing need is challenged by the same forces families are facing. Foodbanks across the country continue to face skyrocketing food costs, shipping delays, and an overall decrease in public and private support. As we write this today, the racks in our warehouse are nearly empty. Subsequently, we have made the heartbreaking decision to scale back on our mobile food distributions, which reach over a 1,000 food insecure neighbors each month. Many of the 70 food pantries we support across the region are struggling to meet the needs of their neighbors, as our available supply is depleted.
We worry that we cannot keep up at this rate and have reached out for help to state representatives. Ohio has $1.9 billion remaining in ARPA State Fiscal Recovery Funds, hundreds of millions of dollars in unspent TANF funds and billions of dollars in its rainy day fund. Ohio’s foodbanks are asking for $50 million in immediate, emergency funding to move much-needed food out to food insecure Ohioans and $133 million in a longer-term investment to help us prepare our physical and human infrastructure.
We are calling on all who share our concerns to contact Governor DeWine and members of the Ohio General Assembly and urge them to act now. Our state government can provide resources to ensure we can continue serving our neighbors in need. For more details on how to reach out to your representatives, please visit hapcap.org/summerneed22
Rose Frech, Director, Southeast Ohio Food Bank & Kitchen
Kelly Hatas,
Executive Director, HAPCAP
