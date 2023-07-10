To the Editor:

The Ohio Association of Foodbanks, its 12 member foodbanks and 3,600 non-profit and faith-based charities extend our deepest appreciation to Rep. Jay Edwards (House District 94), Governor Mike DeWine, and members of the Ohio General Assembly for prioritizing hunger relief and food security in the recently approved 2024-2025 state operating budget. As House Finance Chairman, Rep. Edwards was a strong champion for food security for his constituents and people across Ohio throughout the budget process.


  

