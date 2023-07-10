The Ohio Association of Foodbanks, its 12 member foodbanks and 3,600 non-profit and faith-based charities extend our deepest appreciation to Rep. Jay Edwards (House District 94), Governor Mike DeWine, and members of the Ohio General Assembly for prioritizing hunger relief and food security in the recently approved 2024-2025 state operating budget. As House Finance Chairman, Rep. Edwards was a strong champion for food security for his constituents and people across Ohio throughout the budget process.
Rising food prices, the end of SNAP emergency allotments, wage stagnation, and underemployment have contributed to the increased need for emergency food services in our region. The $32.05 million per year investment in the Ohio Food Program and Agricultural Clearance Program (OFPACP) is an essential lifeline for the food insecure Ohioans we serve. We are also grateful that K-12 students who live in families with incomes between 130% and 185% of the federal poverty level will receive access to free school meals.
On behalf of the individuals in the ten-county Appalachian region we serve, I commend Ohio’s elected leaders for taking a strong step to address the critical needs of Ohioans. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Governor DeWine and the State of Ohio to provide food and other resources to Ohioans in need.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.