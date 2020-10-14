To the editor,
In the November election, I urge you to vote for Michael Fletcher for the 30th State Senate District.
Fletcher is dedicated to serving all citizens. He wants to reinvest in infrastructure and fix the healthcare system so it works for everyone. If elected, he would focus on the opioid crisis, taking care of veterans, and making healthcare accessible for all. As a former EMT, he is aware of how the healthcare system works; insurance companies are failing us in times of crisis, proving that the current system is ineffective. In office, he would prioritze people over profits.
Another issue that is at the forefront of his campaign is education. He knows that testing and record-keeping has burdened teachers and students for too long. He will ensure that public education is a productive and healthy environment for everyone. He also wants to make higher education affordable and effective. Education is an investment that always pays off, but it is continuously underfunded. The path to economic growth is a better education system, and Michael Fletcher will fight for that in the Senate. He also knows that economic growth is powered by local labor. Creating jobs in Ohio that are filled by Ohioans is key to developing the economy. Additionally, he is a strong proponent of unions and has been endorsed by the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME).
Above all, Fletcher is passionate about accessibility as a legislator. Even if you disagree with his point of view, he will take the time to speak with constituents. He knows that elected officials should serve all of the people, not just those who voted for him.
In November, the choice is clear. If you want a stronger, healthier, and more responsive government, vote for Michael Fletcher.
Abigail Gilman
Wintersville, Ohio
