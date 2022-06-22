To the editor:
I just sent this letter to President Biden and Secretary Yellen, urging them to work to reign in inflation by attacking profiteering by large corporations:
Dear President Biden and Secretary Yellen,
I am looking to your administration to reduce inflantion without impacting recent wage gains across working Americans. Therefore, I urge you to use all means possible to fight corporate greed to reign in inflation.
There are a number of steps you can take to drive down prices without needing approval from Congress. These include:
1. Slashing prescription drug costs, which are rising faster than inflation as pharmaceutical companies set sky-high prices and reap the rewards in their bottom lines.
2. Fight cost increases for working families and protect workers by developing an inter-agency task force to investigate, prosecute, and deter white-collar crime, including anti-competitive and price-gouging business behaviors as well as firms’ exploitation of heightened inflation to pad profits.
3. Actively and publicly push for legislation introduced by Democratic lawmakers that would hit large oil and gas companies with a windfall profits tax.
I will be following your efforts to rein in inflation while reducing the country’s unconscionable and ultimately destructive economic inequality.
Gene Ammarell
Athens
