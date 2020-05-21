To the Editor:
The Athens Farmers Market (AFM) is an integral and critical part of the Athens community food supply that has enjoyed sustained community support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Athens Farmers Market Executive Committee would like to extend its sincere appreciation to members of the community for their continued support of our market vendors through consistent attendance at the market and for choosing to purchase local goods that support our local community.
Special thanks goes to Brent Hayes, owner of the Market on State, where the Farmers Market is held, for his flexibility in giving the AFM latitude to expand the market space to accommodate Athens Health Department social distancing and max capacity requirements. As well, we would like to acknowledge the same for Rick Frame, owner of the Athena Grand theatre for allowing the Farmers Market to occupy the parking area in front of the theatre.
In the past few weeks, PassionWorks ran a GoFundMe campaign to solicit donations to their organization, with the AFM as partial beneficiary. For every $10 donated, PassionWorks volunteers made face masks to be given to our vendors. PassionWorks raised $1000 dollars in donations and delivered to us 100 face masks, all made from fun fabrics craftily sewn into a variety of mask styles with something to fit everyone.
With such an outpouring of support from the community for the AFM to stay open during the pandemic, the AFM remains a strong and healthy organization that serves Athens and the wider surrounding area.
Thank you for your support.
Sincerely,
Rhonda Dybiec
Promotions Manager
Athens Farmers Market
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.