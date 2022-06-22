To the editor:
Regarding the June 15 letter regarding the family friendly drag show at Eclipse to commemorate Pride Week in Athens. The term “child abuse” is usually used to describe circumstances in which children are being harmed by adults against whom they do not wield enough power to stand up for themselves. As a member of the local LGBTQ+ community who grew up in foster care (and necessarily experienced abusive and neglectful circumstances that were so severe they would land me in the state’s custody), I feel compelled to respond to Marie’s claim that taking a child to a Pride pageant is somehow abusive.
A better example of abuse can be easily found by observing how families often treat their children upon finding out that they are queer — for example, the fact that LGBTQ+ youth are disproportionately more likely than straight and cisgender youth to experience homelessness before turning 18 because their parents kicked them out of their homes according to a University of Chicago study, LGBTQ+ youth comprise up to 40% of the total unaccompanied homeless youth population despite representing only 5-10% of the overall youth population. A better example of abuse is the fact that conversion therapy exists, to which more than 1 in 10 LGBTQ+ kids will be subjected by their families (those who have endured conversion therapy, which has been banned in twenty states and in Athens County as of 2017 because it is psuedoscientific cruelty made practice, are twice as likely to attempt suicide).
If you care about the wellbeing of children, you should know that when people at home respect transgender and nonbinary youths’ pronouns and chosen names, they are half as likely to attempt suicide than those who live in homes that are unsupportive.
Instead of misappropriating a serious accusation of child abuse when children attend fun events where adults dress up in glitter and wigs to celebrate identities that still today face serious discrimination, consider ways in which you can be a source of support to ALL of the children in your life, including those who may one day discover that they’re part of my community. Whether you like it or not, kids spend a ton of time observing their surroundings and introspecting to learn their place in it. I realized I wasn’t straight when I was twelve years old, and I remember questioning my gender identity as young as six years old. Children have a right to celebrate their identities in age appropriate ways, and they have a right to attend Pride because it’s for them, too. When children are allowed access to spaces that are positive and affirming toward marginalized identities (such as a drag show at a restaurant), they get a chance to learn more about themselves, and importantly, to expand their empathetic horizons by learning about others. Maybe you should go see how much love and positivity a family-friendly drag show exudes for yourself.
I want to live in a world someday where I don’t hear stories of cruelty, abuse, and unnecessary hardship from almost all of my queer identifying friends. I want children having safe, accepting homes to be the norm one day, rather than the exception.
Kids are perceptive. If they know that you’re not a safe person to be themselves around, you will never learn who you are harming.
Consider accepting and loving them instead.
Sam Jones
Athens
