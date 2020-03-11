To the Editor:
Athens County is fortunate to have two kind and honorable Democratic candidates to consider in the race for Judge of the Probate/Juvenile Court. Both candidates are extremely dedicated to the Athens community. However, what clearly separates Rusty Rittenhouse from the other candidate is Rusty’s experience and qualifications.
Rittenhouse has been practicing law in Athens County since 2005, while the other candidate has much less experience here. Additionally, Rittenhouse has spent his career in private practice helping Athens County residents, while the other candidate has a much shorter record here. Most importantly, though, Rittenhouse has been acting judge of the Athens County Municipal Court for over four years, while the other candidate doesn’t have that record.
It is incredibly important that we pick the most experienced and qualified candidate for judge. Simply relying on whom we know to be a nice guy will not be enough for such a position. For these reasons, Rusty Rittenhouse is clearly the best person for this job, and I urge you to join me in voting for him on March 17.
Brandon Thompson
Coventry Lane
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.