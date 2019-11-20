To the Editor:
A few weeks back, on a Saturday afternoon, I visited Taco Bell on East State Street with my daughter just before we were heading to the Athena Grand for a movie. Since it was a Saturday, I didn’t think much about not seeing a very familiar face at the register, though I remembered later she said she would start being there on such days. After our order was received and we sat down at a table, my daughter said, “Mom, you know that lady you know who worked here has died?” I was alarmed and shocked to say the least.
Then she said, “They did have a picture and some candles on the counter.” I immediately got up to look and saw a somewhat unclear picture of the lady. It was Pam. The Pam who had worked there for a long time. She who knew me by name, who always remembered that I’d ask for my senior discount, and who when not busy at the register was out in the restaurant hurrying around picking up paper products left on tables, wiping all tables clean, and refilling supplies customers needed to pick up. On this particular day it was obvious there was no Pam taking care of all those things.
I often would see her hurrying around at Walmart after her shift. I knew she did that to be on time to catch the public transportation home.
After inquiring around, I was informed that Pam had passed... apparently being alone. This is just heartbreaking to me. It seems that she lived a solitary life and passed the same way. Unless I missed it, I think her passing went unacknowledged as well in any news, except for the picture and candles on the counter. I, for one, will miss her quiet but efficient manner and the way she went about keeping things in order for her employer. I’m just glad that I often told her that I saw that and appreciated her for it. Rest In Peace, Pam. I pray we meet again.
Judy Young
Coolville
