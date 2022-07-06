To the editor:
When you published the article about Dysart Woods you left out Dysart Defenders a group of which I was a part and also had a lawyer fighting for us against the coal company. After participating in the March For the Ancients, a 120-mile march from Dysart Woods to Columbus down Route 40, I was in Columbus at ODNR headquarters for a hearing on Dysart Woods. This hearing got stopped by coal company lawyers because they wanted to depose us first, which they did some time later at their offices. So, I feel to leave us out of the history of the fight to save Dysart Woods is wrong.
Stephen Rounthwaite
Athens
