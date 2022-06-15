Drag shows aren't family friendly

To the editor:

Regarding the “family friendly” drag show at Eclipse to commemorate Pride Week in Athens. The adjective “family friendly” is usually added to cultural events to communicate that they are appropriate for children to attend. What exactly is appropriate about a drag show for children? The answer is: nothing. Drag shows are adult entertainment. They are entertaining for adults who can understand the context, are amused by the sexual nature of the performances and freely choose to attend. Drag shows are entertainment for adults. To pretend that these performances can be modified to be child appropriate is delusional at best, and in reality, child abuse. Celebrate Pride Month in ways that validate your life, but “hey, leave them kids alone.”

Marie Graham

Athens

