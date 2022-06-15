Drag shows aren't family friendly

To the editor:
Regarding the “family friendly” drag show at Eclipse to commemorate Pride Week in Athens. The adjective “family friendly” is usually added to cultural events to communicate that they are appropriate for children to attend. What exactly is appropriate about a drag show for children? The answer is: nothing. Drag shows are adult entertainment. They are entertaining for adults who can understand the context, are amused by the sexual nature of the performances and freely choose to attend. Drag shows are entertainment for adults. To pretend that these performances can be modified to be child appropriate is delusional at best, and in reality, child abuse. Celebrate Pride Month in ways that validate your life, but “hey, leave them kids alone.”
Marie Graham
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.