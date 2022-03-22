Dear Editor,
As everyone knows, Justice Breyer agreed to step down so his seat can be filled before the November elections.
Watching the Sunday shows, commentators were basically saying that this was the replacement of one liberal with another and therefore, it will have no essential effect. I respectfully disagree.
We are replacing a liberal justice with a progressive justice whose position will align with Justice Sotomayor on the right of the people to decide issues of social policy. My reference is to the Michigan case in which people voted the end to racial preferences in public higher education in the adoption of a state constitutional amendment.
Justice Breyer held that racial preferences were a political question and not a constitutional question under the equal rights provision of the 14th Amendment. Thus, states through their political processes [legislation or connotational amendment] are free to address issues of diversity, which do not violate the equal rights of their citizens in line with other Supreme Court precedents.
The ruling leaves in place not only the Michigan measure, but also similar ones in California, Washington State and elsewhere that have made it more difficult for public colleges to recruit and admit Black and Latino students.
While the measures survived legal challenges when they were approved by state voters, an unexpected challenge to the Michigan measure had given new hope to those seeking to overturn the state bans.
That challenge (and most of the opinions released Tuesday by various coalitions of justices) focused not on the appropriateness of affirmative action, but on when statewide votes are legitimate tools to set policies that have an impact on minority citizens.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a dissent — joined by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — arguing that the Michigan constitutional amendment violated the rights of minority individuals in the state.
“We are fortunate to live in a democratic society. But without checks, democratically approved legislation can oppress minority groups. For that reason, our Constitution places limits on what a majority of the people may do,” the dissent says.
Without saying it, she is assuming that the majority view was supported only by whites and vice versa.
“This case implicates one such limit: the guarantee of equal protection of the laws. Although that guarantee is traditionally understood to prohibit intentional discrimination under existing laws, equal protection does not end there. Another fundamental strand of our equal protection jurisprudence focuses on process, securing to all citizens the right to participate meaningfully and equally in self-government. That right is the bedrock of our democracy, for it preserves all other rights.”
Let’s face it. The progressive wing to which Biden’s nominee will likely join will look to embed the concept of equity into our constitutional readings if any aspect of race is involved.
Stated differently, it looks to inculcate into constitutional precedent a double standard by which decisions can be made based on race. Justice Breyer saw that as a policy question left to the processes of individual states.
If and when a progressive majority becomes the majority, it could permanently disrupt race relations for generations by denying citizens a voice on any issues of race.
John L. Keifer
Athens
