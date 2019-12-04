To the Editor:
The Affordable Care Act has helped me and my family when we needed it most. I had many pre-existing health issues that were not covered under my insurance until I got insurance through the ACA.
More than 135 million people receive protections due to this law. Because of the ACA, 20 million Americans were able to obtain health insurance who previously didn’t have it.
The ACA is under attack, and we need to stop the Trump administration from dismantling it even more. Please let your elected representatives know how important the ACA is to us.
Chris Pyle
South Shannon Street
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.