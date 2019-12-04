To the Editor:

The Affordable Care Act has helped me and my family when we needed it most. I had many pre-existing health issues that were not covered under my insurance until I got insurance through the ACA.

More than 135 million people receive protections due to this law. Because of the ACA, 20 million Americans were able to obtain health insurance who previously didn’t have it.

The ACA is under attack, and we need to stop the Trump administration from dismantling it even more. Please let your elected representatives know how important the ACA is to us.

Chris Pyle

South Shannon Street

Athens

Load comments