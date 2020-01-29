To the Editor:

This letter is responding to the Jan. 23 Athens NEWS article (“School District Mulls Future of Former School”). 

To suggest that it would be a very good idea to tear down/demolish the old schoolhouse in The Plains (which served as a high school for many years, then as an elementary) is an insult to the community. It is the only tangible public architectural artifact of the local history and culture having classic/artisticdesign elements remaining in the community.

Ironically to even think so suggests a gross failure of our education system with its lack of vision, imagination, creativity, and most of all respect for those whose legacy we have been entrusted. Through all its uses and abuses over the years, the building’s modest but elegant stature still stands sturdy with dignity as a lone survivor. How dare we destroy it!  

Tim Traxler

Hooper Ridge Road

Millfield

