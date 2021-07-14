To the editor,

I am wanting to know where the plastics Athens countians recycle end up. I am concerned that it is being forced on foreign countries. The U.S. needs to be responsible for our own plastics.

Please read this article and you will see why I am concerned.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ocean-pollution-kenya-plastic-bricks-eye-on-earth/#app

Much hard work has gone into creating a recycling culture here in Athens but are we under the false pretense that we are doing good?

Linda Clark

Albany, Ohio

